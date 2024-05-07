English
DreamWorks and Story Kitchen working to make more video game movies

The Kung Fu Panda and Shrek studio has seen the gold mine of video game adaptations and wants in.

DreamWorks Animation has formed a strategic partnership with Story Kitchen, a firm launched in 2022 that currently looks to provide video game IP for Amazon to adapt into television series.

Essentially, Story Kitchen will provide a similar service for DreamWorks, except the focus will be placed on movies. "We're incredibly excited to work with DreamWorks Animation as our first -official- film partner, since SK launched in 2022," wrote Story Kitchen in a statement.

Expect future projects from DreamWorks focusing on video game adaptations, then. It seems like video game movies and shows are going to be sticking around, following the success of projects like Five Nights at Freddy's and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Thanks, Deadline.

