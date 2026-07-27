Dreams of two Tomb Raider releases coming in 2027 are dashed as Amazon's head of gaming says Catalyst releases in 2028

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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis was originally meant to release in 2026, with Tomb Raider: Catalyst following up in 2027. It looks like both releases have been pushed back a year, as Tomb Raider: Catalyst was mentioned as coming out in 2028 by Amazon's head of gaming Jeffrey Gattis.

Speaking with The Game Business, Gattis talked about Amazon's strategies with its various releases, from mobile phone party games all the way up to AAA. "We have obviously announced the two Tomb Raider titles. You know, [Legacy of] Atlantis comes February 12th of next year and then we'll follow on in 2028 with the next one," Gattis said. The Tomb Raider release windows were quickly glossed over, as Gattis also referenced some other big games Amazon has in the works but hasn't yet announced.

It would make sense for Tomb Raider: Catalyst to be delayed if Legacy of Atlantis is facing the same treatment. You don't want to risk the games giving audiences fatigue if they both release in the same year, but it'll still hurt fans to know the next truly new adventure for Lara is well over a year away.