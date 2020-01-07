Cookies

Dreams

Dreams has gone gold

The release date is just over a month away, and developer Media Molecule is ready for the launch.

Last month we found out that Media Molecule's Dreams gets its full release on February 14, the most romantic of days, and now the studio has even more good news, as they've announced that the game has gone gold.

This means they're all ready for the release date with the final copy of the game, and as a reminder, it was taken off of storefronts as an early access version last month as well, although those who got it before that date can still play and enjoy it to the fullest.

"Thank you for all the love and support you've shown Dreams and Media Molecule! We're so excited to continue this adventure with you," the team writes.

Have you got your eye on Dreams?

Dreams

