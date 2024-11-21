Dreams get the Hollywood treatment in Inside Out spin-off series

HQ

As Riley's emotions are controlled by a crack team over at HQ, then surely someone must be controlling every other aspect of the young girl's life, correct? It seems so, as now we've got a spin-off series showing the world of Dream Productions, the movie company that makes Riley's dreams.

Set before the events of Inside Out 2, Dream Productions showcases how Riley's dreams come to be. There's a panic every time she's about to fall asleep as production goes into motion, and there are different directors for action dreams, comedy dreams, and nightmares.

The show is only going to run for four episodes, but from the animation quality it seems we're getting an Inside Out 1.5 via Dream Productions, as Joy does return in the trailer below as well.