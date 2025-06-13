Dreams become a reality in Netflix's next animated movie

What if your dreams could become a reality? This is the question that the next big animated effort from Netflix is looking to answer, as the streaming service has just released the first trailer for a movie known as In Your Dreams.

This movie follows a sibling duo of the young boy Elliot and his older sister Stevie, and it sees how the pair continue to explore and venture through fantastical landscapes and worlds of their own dreams. Why are they doing so, you might ask? A deal has been struck with the Sandman (no, not Tom Sturridge's cancelled one) wherein if the pair can withstand everything thrown their way, the mythical deity will grant them their one true wish; a perfect family. Thankfully, in this journey they won't be alone, as the companion stuffed giraffe Pony Tony is along for the ride.

In Your Dreams is coming to Netflix later this year on November 14, and it'll star Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, and more. Alex Woo is attached as the director, alongside co-director Erik Benson.

Check out the trailer for In Your Dreams below.