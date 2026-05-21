DreamLeague Season 29: Virtus.pro, Team Liquid, and Vici Gaming have all been eliminated

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As we touched upon yesterday, the first eliminations from the DreamLeague Season 29 playoffs bracket has happened, with three of the four first lower bracket match-ups now in the books, and the last to follow this morning.

To this end, we now know three teams whose tournament has already come to a close, with Virtus.pro, Team Liquid, and Vici Gaming all eliminated after losing to Tundra Esports, Xtreme Gaming, and BetBoom Team, respectively.

Before we start to look at the next slate of matches, it's worth noting that as of 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST this morning, Natus Vincere and PlayTime will face off to avoid elimination too, with the loser heading home and the winner moving onto the next phase of play.

To this end, the next fixtures are as follows.

Upper Bracket Semifinals (May 21)



Team Falcons vs. Parivision at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST



Team Spirit vs. Aurora Gaming at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Lower Bracket Round 2 (May 22)