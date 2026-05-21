DreamLeague Season 29: Virtus.pro, Team Liquid, and Vici Gaming have all been eliminated
Either Natus Vincere or PlayTime will follow suit this morning.
As we touched upon yesterday, the first eliminations from the DreamLeague Season 29 playoffs bracket has happened, with three of the four first lower bracket match-ups now in the books, and the last to follow this morning.
To this end, we now know three teams whose tournament has already come to a close, with Virtus.pro, Team Liquid, and Vici Gaming all eliminated after losing to Tundra Esports, Xtreme Gaming, and BetBoom Team, respectively.
Before we start to look at the next slate of matches, it's worth noting that as of 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST this morning, Natus Vincere and PlayTime will face off to avoid elimination too, with the loser heading home and the winner moving onto the next phase of play.
To this end, the next fixtures are as follows.
Upper Bracket Semifinals (May 21)
- Team Falcons vs. Parivision at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST
- Team Spirit vs. Aurora Gaming at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST
Lower Bracket Round 2 (May 22)
- Tundra Esports vs. Xtreme Gaming at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST
- BetBoom Team vs. Winner of NAVI/PlayTime at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST