DreamLeague Season 29: Natus Vincere eliminated with Parivision and Team Spirit on the cusp of the grand final

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We promised one final knockout match yesterday at the DreamLeague Season 29 Dota 2 tournament, and we certainly got that. Following a tight match-up, Natus Vincere has ultimately been eliminated after being defeated by PlayTime in a 2-1 manner, meaning the latter has advanced and will face BetBoom Team later today.

Yesterday's matches also saw the upper bracket semifinals occurring, where Parivision defeated Team Falcons in a 2-1 manner, while Team Spirit overcame Aurora Gaming 2-1 too. This means we now know the full slate of incoming matches for today and even tomorrow.

Lower Bracket Round 2 (May 22)



Tundra Esports vs. Xtreme Gaming at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST



BetBoom Team vs. PlayTime at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Lower Bracket Quarterfinals (May 22-23)



Aurora Gaming vs. Winner of Tundra/Xtreme at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Team Falcons vs. Winner of BetBoom/PlayTime at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST on May 23



Upper Bracket Final (May 23)



Parivision vs. Team Spirit at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



As for the final games of the tournament, the lower bracket semifinal will happen on May 23, the lower bracket final will occur on May 24, and the grand final is slated for May 24 too.