esports
Dota 2
DreamLeague Season 29 kicks off tomorrow: Here are the groups and opening fixtures
The next major Dota 2 tournament commences kicks off on May 13.
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Tomorrow, May 13, is a big day for competitive Dota 2 fans as the 29th season of DreamLeague will officially kick off and see 16 of the best teams in attendance and hunting for a slice of the whopping $1 million. With the event on the immediate horizon, you may be curious about the groups for the event and likewise which fixtures will happen on the opening day. If so, we have all of this information below.
DreamLeague Season 29 Group A:
- Aurora Gaming
- ex-Heroic
- GamerLegion
- Team Falcons
- Team Liquid
- Team Spirit
- Vici Gaming
- Virtus.pro
DreamLeague Season 29 Group B:
- BetBoom Team
- Natus Vincere
- Nigma Galaxy
- Parivision
- PlayTime
- Rekonix
- Tundra Esports
- Xtreme Gaming
DreamLeague Season 29 opening day fixtures (May 13):
- Aurora Gaming vs. Team Liquid
- Team Spirit vs. Vici Gaming
- Team Falcons vs. Virtus.pro
- ex-Heroic vs. GamerLegion
- Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid
- Aurora Gaming vs. Team Falcons
- ex-Heroic vs. Virtus.pro
- GamerLegion vs. Vici Gaming
- Parivision vs. Tundra Esports
- Natus Vincere vs. Nigma Galaxy
- Xtreme Gaming vs. PlayTime
- BetBoom Team vs. Rekonix