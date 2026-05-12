DreamLeague Season 29 kicks off tomorrow: Here are the groups and opening fixtures

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Tomorrow, May 13, is a big day for competitive Dota 2 fans as the 29th season of DreamLeague will officially kick off and see 16 of the best teams in attendance and hunting for a slice of the whopping $1 million. With the event on the immediate horizon, you may be curious about the groups for the event and likewise which fixtures will happen on the opening day. If so, we have all of this information below.

DreamLeague Season 29 Group A:



Aurora Gaming



ex-Heroic



GamerLegion



Team Falcons



Team Liquid



Team Spirit



Vici Gaming



Virtus.pro



DreamLeague Season 29 Group B:



BetBoom Team



Natus Vincere



Nigma Galaxy



Parivision



PlayTime



Rekonix



Tundra Esports



Xtreme Gaming



DreamLeague Season 29 opening day fixtures (May 13):