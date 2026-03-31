DreamHack will return to Birmingham in 2027

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Over the weekend, DreamHack Birmingham took place in England's sister city, bringing many of the esports world's biggest games and talent to the Midlands city for three days of intense action and community-geared activities. It has proven to be a big success both for Birmingham and DreamHack, hence why there is a reunion planned for two year's time.

Between April 2-7, the NEC will once again play host to the major gaming festival. We don't yet know what will be featured as part of this return, as typically confirmed tournaments and events are revealed closer to the festival's opening, but the good news is that if you enjoyed the event, you will soon be able to do it all over again.

As per this year's event, it's mentioned that it brought in over 54,000 visitors during its three-day span and according to DreamHack's vice-president product and executive producer, Anna Nordlander, the 2027 event will be "even bigger".