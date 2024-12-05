DreamHack returns to Dallas in May 2025

HQ

We knew that competitive Counter-Strike would be returning to Dallas in May for an ESL event, but now we can also add that this will coincide with the next DreamHack event based in the Lone Star state of Texas.

DreamHack has affirmed that it will return to Dallas in May 2025, for an event between the 23 and 25 that will feature "esports, cosplay, special guests and performances and (of course) gaming, gaming and gaming!!"

The tickets for the event are also set to go up today, meaning if you plan on being in Dallas in May and want to drop in on a DreamHack event, you can snag a (early bird) ticket starting from December 5.