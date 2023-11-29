DreamHack moves to Stockholm next year

HQ

The world's largest gaming festival has made quite an incredible journey over the years, from the small basement venue in Malung to Kupolen in Borlänge and later the Elmia halls in Jönköping, which until now have housed the festival. But as of next year, this will change, and instead the Winter event between November 22-24 will be held in Stockholm. In a press release, VP of festivals at ESL FACEIT Group, Shahin Zarrabi, had the following to say about the news:

"Taking DreamHack to Stockholm is special for me personally. Gaming belongs in Stockholm and we want to contribute to and develop the unique culture that makes the gaming world in the city so special. From creators and amazing Cosplay artists, to the latest games, products and the best esports. We are building a platform for everyone."

The move marks the largest Nordic expansion to date for DreamHack, and tickets for the event will go on sale on March 26 next year. However, DreamHack Summer will still be held in Jönköping and has no plans to move to larger or newer premises.

