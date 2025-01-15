DreamHack is heading to China for the first time this May

HQ

For the first time ever this year, gaming festival DreamHack will be heading to China for an event that is planned for as soon as this May. The event will be based and taking place in Shanghai, and all between the dates of May 16-18.

This was affirmed by the DreamHack X account, which also notes that it is teaming up with the Hero Esports Asian Champion League to see the festival properly supported in the Chinese city.

There is no mention of the host venue for DreamHack Shanghai as of yet, but it is quite an unusual time to be hosting the event in the country as DreamHack Dallas is planned and will be happening very soon afterwards, between May 23-25.