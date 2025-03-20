DreamHack Dallas will offer over $2 million in cash prizes

HQ

In May, perhaps the biggest esports event will take several titles and countless teams to Dallas, USA for DreamHack Dallas. The festival will run between May 23-25, and with it edging ever closer, the full slate of tournaments and the total prize pool for the event have been affirmed.

We're told that DreamHack Dallas will offer up over $2 million in cash prizes and that the majority of this will be dedicated to the Counter-Strike 2 event, IEM Dallas, which will see the best 16 teams from around the world in attendance.

To add to this, the Call of Duty League's Major IV will take place with an undetermined prize pool, Brawl Stars will host a championship with $50,000 on the line, ESL Impact Season 7 will feature the best women's CS2 squads fighting over $250,000, the Halo Championship Series will attend for an open where $150,000 is on the line, GeoGuessr's World League will feature a $17,500 prize pool, and finally the BYOC LAN Party will combine Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and more, with over $8,000 in cash prizes.

DreamHack Dallas will happen at the city's Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, with tickets still on sale.