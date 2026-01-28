Dreame's V3000 Aura Mini LED TV shows great potential for gamers

HQ

You may be aware of Dreame for their robot vacuums, or their household appliances, but the company is looking to expand into a lot of areas of tech, with one of the most recent being televisions. At CES this year, we checked out the V3000 Aura Mini LED TV, which looked super impressive.

Our key takeaway was how good this TV could be for gamers. With a 300Hz refresh rate and the screen size giving us anywhere from 55 to 100 inches, we could not only get some great visuals from this screen, but rapid performance allowing for competitive play, too.

Of course, we've not yet tested the V3000 Aura Mini LED TV ourselves, but if its specs are to be believed, it could soon see Dreame rocket to the top of the TV space, challenging some of the bigger names around.