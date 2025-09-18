Dreames first car is an EV and it is going to be cheap

HQ

Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dreame Technology's first car is, as we previously reported, a fairly shameless Bugatti Chiron copy in terms of design, but nothing inside the aluminum body resembles the Volkswagen Group's £4 million super-expensive hypercar. Dreame's debut car is a pure electric car (unsurprisingly) and it has (as you can see) four doors and a full-fledged rear seat that brings to mind the Koenigsegg Gemera. The price tag is rumoured to around $83 000 wich is way, way, way cheaper than the Bugatti Chiron or the Koenigsegg Gemera.

Carscoops writes the following:

"Citing a recent internal communication meeting, the Chinese outlet reports that the company's founder told his team the Starry Sky Auto premium models will be built on wheelbases of 3.2 meters (126 inches) and 3.3 meters (130 inches) long. He also "put forward the requirements that the former should be larger in length, width, and height than the Li Auto L9 and M9, and the latter should have a domineering and tough appearance, with all dimensions no smaller than those of the Cullinan." According to the report, Dreame Auto has " assembled a cross-industry team covering R&D, manufacturing, and quality control. The team includes core R&D personnel from its original smart hardware business, as well as experts from traditional vehicle manufacturing." Source.