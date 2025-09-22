Dreame Z30 AquaCycle

Dreame usually knows what it's doing when it comes to pretty much all types of vacuuming. They've delivered rock-solid and effective robot vacuum cleaners on several occasions, and this has been followed up with a constantly expanding repertoire of so-called "stick vacuums".

We have already checked out the latest series, but among these there are actually a few more obsolete models, including the so-called "AquaCycle". More specifically, it is called the "Z30 AquaCycle", and the whole concept is that you have a regular vacuum cleaner when you need it, which does not always mop the floor and thus create an increased need for maintenance, but which has a dedicated accessory that allows you to wash the floor in no time.

There are a total of 10 different accessories, and it is quite clear that this is a kind of "plus" model for the regular Z30, which is brought to life by this selection of vacuum cleaner heads. You now get a charging stand instead of a loose cable, which in itself helps to eliminate a lot of clutter, a small but welcome change.

You can actually read our overall review of the regular Z30 from last year, as the two models are identical in terms of suction power, build quality, and settings, so let's focus on the new AquaCycle component instead. It is "just" one of the accessories and is a separate vacuum cleaner head that you can attach directly to the unit or to the accompanying pole. It can hold 400 millilitres of liquid and works much like you would use a combi vacuum cleaner.

There are separate containers under the AquaCycle unit for clean and dirty water, and emptying and cleaning it is surprisingly easy. That said, we are a family of four with children, and even though I faithfully vacuum up old oatmeal and the like, there was still quite a bit of dirt that ended up being sucked up when I washed my floor with the AquaCycle. This makes the "simple" task of maintenance a little more involved, especially since most manufacturers continue to insist on placing the motor that pushes the mop forward in a kind of capsule right where hair and dirt pass by and get stuck. This part cannot be removed, nor can it come into contact with too much water, but this is not a problem that Dreame alone creates.

That said, I can easily see the appeal of wanting an effective, versatile vacuum cleaner that can be turned into a floor mop only when absolutely necessary. Combi vacuum cleaners from Dreame and Roborock are excellent, but they require more maintenance and cleaning, and it can feel silly to change the washing water in your combi when all you needed to do was vacuum up crisps after a Friday night snack.

In that sense, AquaCycle is a more pragmatic solution to everyday problems, and thus also easier to recommend to most people who are looking for a reliable, simple and well-functioning vacuum cleaner that can also mop the floor when the need suddenly arises.

