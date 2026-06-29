Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Complete

As I've written on several occasions by now, Dreame has somehow managed to perform at a different level than the other robotic vacuum manufacturers, at least in our household. Every single time we've tested one of their flagship models, whether it's the X50 Ultra, the amazing Aqua10 UltraRoller, or their A2 lawn mower, the experience has almost always been just that little bit more reliable, just that little bit more efficient, and that's combined with their knack for gently pushing the boundaries of what these gadgets are actually capable of. Yeah, there's just something about Dreame.

And now it seems as though we've reached a sort of culmination. The X60 Pro Ultra Complete is, to put it mildly, a corny name that crams all the tech industry's now-meaningless "buzzwords" into a single product name, but despite that, this is without a doubt the best robot vacuum you can buy right now.

Those are big words, but let's first outline what we're dealing with here. It's still circular, just 7.95 centimetres tall with a telescopic LiDAR system on top, so it can fit under even the lowest pieces of furniture. The suction power is 42,000 Pa, and that's very powerful, even though this metric alone doesn't tell the whole story about whether a given model is effective or not. Using the ProLeap system, it can lift itself up to 10 centimetres, a feature we've successfully tested on our towering threshold to the utility room, and the dock cleans water at 100 degrees.

In other words? It has everything you'd expect from a flagship model, and everything we traditionally praise Dreame for, including efficiency and reliability, is present here in spades. And then there are the two robotic arms. Instead of the traditional lightweight robotic arm that extends the side brush a couple of centimetres, the X60 Pro Ultra Complete does something a little different. The two Ultra-Extend arms (yes, there are two) can extend the side brush a full 12 centimetres, so it looks to be a long reach when it's cleaning, and one of the mop pads can extend 18 centimetres. It looks absolutely insane in practice, and of course allows for much more thorough cleaning along edges and in corners. It's truly a curious thing to observe, but it makes perfect sense in practice.

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This means it effectively has five separate cleaning modes, which it continuously switches between depending on what the OmniSight 3.0 module determines is best.

It can recognise 320 objects; it detects dirt via CleanGenius, which uses optical lenses to "look" closely at the floor; and the map it draws of the home is the most detailed I've seen to date.

This is in addition to its more expected strengths. DuoBrush 2.0 still ensures that the long hairs shed by our cat and my significant other don't get tangled in the brush, making it easier to clean. The app remains incredibly responsive, though Dreame could stand to streamline it a bit to ensure a more seamless user experience, and we haven't encountered a single error message during the testing period.

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The only trade-off here is that, because it can now clean in so many different ways, an average cleaning session takes quite a long time. Of course, it's impossible to predict how long it will take in your unique "space," but in our case, we've added an extra 15 minutes per cleaning session.

The X60 Pro Ultra Complete is the best model Dreame has ever produced, which is saying a lot. It's efficient, smart, reliable, and doesn't settle for the status quo. For that reason, it's the one we'll recommend going forward, regardless of the high price.