Dreame X50 Ultra steps up: A robot vacuum with legs

When it comes to cleaning, Dreame's latest robot vacuum, the X50 Ultra, takes things to another level—literally. According to Dreame, this high-tech gadget features fold-out legs that let it climb over obstacles up to six centimetres high. While it's equipped with standard features like lidar navigation, self-emptying, and a mopping function, its ability to overcome higher thresholds sets it apart from the crowd.

With a $1,700 price tag, it's a steep investment, but could it revolutionise home cleaning? What do you think—are legs the next big step for robot vacuums?