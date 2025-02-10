I have criticised Dreame in the past, and especially recently, for resting on their laurels. That's not to say they produce bad products, quite the opposite, but while they've delivered polished, conservative iterations, competitors like Roborock have pushed the boundaries of what you can expect from a typical premium robot vacuum cleaner.

But that all changes with the new X50 Ultra, which not only delivers better specifications in the typical categories we're used to looking at, but introduces a number of new ideas that have also been seen before, but again make Dreame a totally cutting edge manufacturer.

Okay, so what does it do? Well, first of all, the look is pretty much the same, and that's certainly not a criticism. The stand may be tall, but it's also narrow, so it really depends on which part of your home you have chosen as a base for the X50 Ultra. At 59 centimetres high and 45 centimetres deep, the ramp itself sticks out quite a bit. The suction power is now 20,000Pa instead of 12,000Pa in the X40 Ultra, and while the battery capacity of 6400mAh is the same, the dust container has grown to 395 millilitres. In other words, there's nothing obviously missing here, and everything from battery life to suction has improved between generations.

In terms of actual operation, we have now constructed an effective paradigm for how robotic vacuum cleaners work. It charges inside its base, connects to your WIFI via a functional, streamlined and efficient app, and then heads out either at set intervals or when you tell it to, recognising furniture and other objects through a LiDAR system and vacuuming and mopping floors via installed rotating mops.

The Dreame X50 Ultra does all of this well, and in our tests the noise level is excellent and the cleaning is quite thorough. Of course, there are always limitations, and especially ingrained stains can never be rubbed free in the same way as if you're on your knees with a cloth or going all out with a real mop. But compared to the main competitors from Ecovacs, Roomba, and Roborock, this is an impressive mop and an impressive vacuum.

And then there are the new features. First of all, Dreame leaps ahead of Ecovacs here with a radar module that, when needed, can be buried inside the unit itself. They call this technology VersaLift, and it means that when the X50 Ultra rolls up to a sofa, the LiDAR module is lowered so it can get into tight spaces. So you get the benefit of it sitting elevated and being able to scan better, while getting into places other robotic vacuums might not be able to. That's it!

And then there's ProLeap. We've just reviewed Roborock's Qrevo Curv, which also boasts the ability to crawl over taller objects than usual. However, it's a gentle trickle next to Dreame's flowing river. It rolls up to an obstacle and then deploys two arms on either side, which allow it to crawl over a six-centimetre object. Seeing this happen a handful of times is a bit of a 'eureka' moment, where you're really impressed by how far this kind of vacuum cleaner has come.

There are far more benefits here, from the HyperSteam Duobrush vacuum unit underneath, to the new AceClean system in the base itself that makes the whole car park less disgusting as the months pass, but the verdict is pretty clear. This is innovation, it's technical finesse, and it's brilliantly put together. Right now it's listed at £1,299 - which means it's likely to be the most expensive robot vacuum cleaner on the market. You can get the aforementioned Qrevo Curv for a similar price, and even Ecovacs' X2 Omni for around that too. The £1,299 price might be the only issue you have to put up with, as otherwise this is a show of force.