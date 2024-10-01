Dreame X40 Ultra

In a world where Roborock introduces a host of new features that appear as iterative but significant steps forward, and Ecovacs offers solutions that combine a robot vacuum cleaner and handheld vacuum cleaner in one, with an innovative square design, where does that leave a manufacturer like Dreame?

Take the X40 Ultra for example; it's priced at around £1,300, but despite its gilded lines, it looks slightly affordable in comparison. But while Dreame really doesn't break the bank here compared to the competition, that doesn't mean you're getting a bad robot vacuum cleaner - not even close.

First of all, it's worth stating that the X40 Ultra has all the specification bells and whistles that enable it to compete against the aforementioned established giants. A 12,000pa suction power ensures high performance no matter what needs cleaning, there are 32 levels of humidity control on the floor mops underneath the vacuum, a 360-degree 3D LiDAR sensor that creates 4D maps, the new TriCut Brush that virtually eliminates the need to remove hair from the brush and plenty of features in the robust app.

There's also MopExtend and RoboSwing, two rather brand-like nicknames for the floor mops that raise up and shoot out to the sides to increase the area being cleaned, and a kind of swing arm that also increases the radius from which dust and dirt is placed within the vacuum's suction capacity. There's a well-functioning 300 millimetre dust bag, an 80 millilitre internal water tank that can easily handle a giant living room area without a problem, and the 6400mAh battery is no hindrance either.

The new base has also been improved and now takes up much less space even though it has the same capacity, 4.5 litres of clean water and 4 litres of dirty wash water. It also washes with water heated to 70 degrees and can also use hot air in the base to dry the mop quickly after cleaning.

It all works absolutely brilliantly. It really does, and the well-functioning app, while it hasn't changed too much since we last tested it, is also a slam dunk most of the time.

There's no obvious feature missing here, except that it's a bit old school to have such a high radar system on the vacuum cleaner itself that prevents it from seriously creeping under low sofas and other furniture. But from app functionality to the fact that the X40 Ultra can easily clean 300 square metres of floor in total without having to empty or fill any tanks, it's impressive.

But then there's the fact that other competitors are innovating a lot more for the same money, and from Roborock's double roller to Ecovacs' elimination of the aforementioned radar tower, there are still quantum leaps to be made, and the X40 Ultra doesn't really seem to do more than be extremely iterative.