Dreame went above and beyond at CES: Here's our thoughts on everything they had to show

At CES, we understandably saw a lot of tech, but there was no one covering a range of appliances, devices, and revolutionary ideas like Dreame. We were lucky enough to attend the company's launch event at CES, where it became clear if you somehow didn't know already that this giant makes a lot more than just your robot vacuum cleaner.

Kicking off with some impressive statistics, like Dreame now helping 30 million households live in the future, we then dove into the latest and greatest product releases. You probably won't be surprised to hear that robot vacuums took the stage first, as they are still where Dreame sees a lot of room for some exciting innovation. Whether it's the Cyber 10 Ultra with its robotic arm that both picks up rubbish and can mop, or the stair-climbing mini tank that is the CyberX model, Dreame is always staying one step ahead of the game with its robot vacuums, thinking about the problems they might encounter before you have to deal with them in your house.

As mentioned, we didn't just spend our time hearing about the cool new vacuums. In the video above, you can see some of the award-winning tech we saw at CES, a lot of which focused on the home and making it feel more futuristic. From personal care appliances like the scalp-scanning AI-empowered Pilot 20 hair dryer to a self-cleaning air purifier and an air conditioner with dual robotic arms to improve air flow, Dreame gave us a glimpse at how we can turn our homes into living spaces of tomorrow. After the launch event, when walking around the booth we also got to see technically advanced toothbrushes, mirrors, hairbrushes, and more that all take the little moments in life and try to make them as close to perfect as you can get.

We then moved to an incredibly impressive screen in the V3000 Aura Mini LED TV, which boasted some numbers I'm still not sure I can wrap my head around some weeks later. 300Hz refresh rate, 2800 nits, and a 20000:1 contrast ratio in sizes from 55 all the way to 100 inches. Dreame's entry into the TV space is as bold as you'd expect, and while we'd heard about it last year, seeing it in person at CES was a different experience entirely.

From big TVs to tinier bits of tech, we then took a look at Dreame's Leaptic Cube. A compact, lightweight camera that doesn't skip out on the specs. Able to record at 8K, 30fps or 4K 120fps, it has 50MP clarity, and also works as an AI assistant. When we took a look at the camera while walking around Dreame's booth, it was clear just how crisp the visuals were, and how handy this camera could be for filming on the go. While we're on the topic of mini Dreame devices, we also got to check out the company's smart ring, which is a really useful little assistant for monitoring your sleep, heart rate, and more.

Of course, we couldn't talk about Dreame at CES this year without mentioning the company's upcoming EV supercar, the Nebula Next 01. An incredibly high-performance vehicle that drives as good as it looks, this supercar doesn't fight the air, and instead slips right through it, reaching 0-100 kmph in 1.8 seconds. Its carbon fibre armour keeps it secure, too, and joined with the rest of this revolutionary tech, could soon change the supercar market forever.

