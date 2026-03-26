Dreame unveils the L50 series of robot vacuum cleaners

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Dreame's robot vacuum cleaners have already featured on Gamereactor; we recently reviewed the Dreame Aqua10 UltraRoller, and now the brand has unveiled the new robot vacuum cleaners in the L50 series: the L50s Pro Ultra and the L50 Ultra AE.

The L50s Pro Ultra is the performance-focused model, offering deeper and more efficient cleaning with a Vormax suction power of 30,000Pa. It also features 100°C self-cleaning using ThermoHub technology, the EasyLeap system for obstacle avoidance, flexible extendable arms for cleaning corners, and a price of €749.

On the other hand, the L50 Ultra AE model is the more affordable version, featuring a suction power of 28,000Pa, an improved mop self-cleaning temperature of 100°C, an Anti-Tangle TriCut 3.0 brush to prevent hair from getting tangled, extendable arms for cleaning corners, and a price of €599.

You can find more information on the official website. But for now, tell us: what do you think of these new models?