Dreame plagiarizes Bugatti with its debut car

HQ

Dyson rival Dreame has, as we know, copied the British stick vacuum cleaner design down to the last screw for the last three years and now they have announced that they intend to manufacture their first car, which will be an electric sports cart. Dreame founder Yu Hao showed off the first concept sketches of the upcoming Dreame car via social media, which will be shown in concept form during this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Vegas later this fall. Apparently the car will be manufactured in Berlin in a factory that Dreame is currently building, a stone's throw from Tesla's Berlin factory and when we look at the design, it is clear that Dreame's industrial designers have looked at the Bugatti Chiron both once and 12,000 times. The fact is that this is a pure carbon copy.

Dreame:

"The luxury automotive sector has been missing a truly intelligent electric hypercar brand,. While traditional ultra-luxury brands like Bugatti and Bentley have been slow to embrace electrification and intelligence, Dreame will redefine what constitutes ultra-luxury in the next automotive era."

Dreame sure has looked at the Bugatti Chrion when designing their first car.