Dreame Nebula Next 01 with +1800 horsepower is to be produced in Germany

While Dreame is mostly known for its domestic products such as robotic vacuum cleaners, its latest product is, well, very different.

Three concept cars were shown, including a prototype of the Nebula Next 01, a quad-engine, 1,876 BHP EV that Dreame hopes it can start producing in Europe—more specifically at a Tesla factory on the outskirts of Berlin, Germany.

This is far beyond what the other two electric cars at the show—the two Kosmera models—can produce, with speed and power to rival both the Porsche Taycan and Xiaomi's SU7 and YU7 models.

The car sports large yellow brake calipers, full-width LED tail lights, and modern L-shaped headlights. The design gives it a drag coefficient of just 0.1815, according to Dreame, due to "advanced aerodynamics," and the weight is kept down as a result of extensive use of carbon fibre.

While a price has not yet been made public, the car is set to go on sale next year. Given that it has a "super boost mode" for overtaking that can momentarily increase power by 30%—according to Dreame—it will most likely be an "if you need to ask, you cannot afford it" type of scenario.

As Gamereactor has covered EVs extensively, we do hope that this car will see production, as well as offering the option of a test drive.

