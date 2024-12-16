Dreame L40 Ultra

We've reviewed quite a few products from Dreame and have been satisfied with almost all of them. It's not easy to say whether we would recommend Ecovacs, Roborock or Dreame - it depends surprisingly much on the specific offer or which app ecosystem you already use.

What we can say is that the L40 Ultra only continues the string of rock-solid automated cleaning products that Dreame has exposed us to over the past few years, and it also emphasises that they have truly earned their permanent place among the most coveted manufacturers.

First and foremost, however, the L40 Ultra is a combination of sizes we already know very well by now. A circular robot with a LiDAR system at the front leaves its stand that houses both clean and dirty wash water, and thanks to a rotating brush, a mop, and an outlet underneath, it can both vacuum and mop floors, and changes water when needed - all of which you can follow live via a dedicated app.

As we have written about before, it is within this framework that the L40 Ultra delivers. The suction power is a whopping 11,000Pa, which is undoubtedly among the strongest in the industry, if not the strongest. It sounds like an insignificant number, but it manifests itself quite directly through how much you can count on the vacuum cleaner, and here the L40 Ultra delivered like few others. The tanks in the stand are also 4.5 litres of clean water and 4 litres of dirty, which is also much larger, and our highest noise level measured was 68 decibels in Max+ Mode, which is among the quietest we've tested.

There are two rotating mops at the back, which work quite well, and there's also a rotating brush that sits on an arm that swings out if the vacuum cleaner needs to follow a moulding or just along the wall. Again, it all works flawlessly and it's hard to complain about any of it. I will, however, again point out that it doesn't seem very intuitive that the unit itself is... well, circular. The brush head makes it easier for the L40 Ultra to clean along mouldings, yes, but wouldn't it be easier if the whole vacuum was square? Furthermore, it limits where the L40 Ultra can go when the LiDAR is on an elevation. Specifically, in our home, it could have reached under the sofa if it wasn't there, or installed in a different way.

However, I'm criticising exactly the same framework that seems to exist in about 95% of all models on this market, and if you choose to be more forgiving, Dream's latest robot vacuum cleaner is extremely sharp, there's no getting around it. Although not much happens between generations, the effect is striking, the app works flawlessly and intuitively and it's as close to completely maintenance-free as you can get.

It's not cheap, and the problem arises because you can now buy an Ecovacs X2 Omni for much less than before. However, it should be said that it's cheaper than Roborock's more innovative S8 MaxV Ultra, so it's a bit of an inbetweener.

But it can be recommended, and the effect is there. Dreame have, once again, earned their place, and the L40 Ultra only further cements that they are where they are because they deliver every time.