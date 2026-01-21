First, we got the typical Dyson shape; cordless, without a dust bag and relatively friction-free to use. That in itself was a revolution, which has only made quick cleaning easier and more efficient, but of course our dynamic reality never stands still, so floor washing was quickly implemented in the same central form. Today, if you're feeling a little adventurous, you can buy vacuum cleaners that also have a water tank, a floor mop, and a charging base, so you can vacuum and mop the floor at the same time.

Dreame clearly felt that they could take this further along the same lines, so they say that the new Dreame H15 Mix is truly "7-in-1", meaning that there are seven separate functions, all powered by a single 400W motor running on the same 5000 mAh battery.

The idea is simple: the actual motor is removable and can be inserted into both the vacuum cleaner itself, which has interchangeable "mouths," but also into a completely separate unit with an accompanying floor cleaner, and even a separate small vacuum cleaner with a flexible hose, which is perfect for cleaning your car. Dreame itself calls it a "cleaning centre," which is perhaps an example of marketing speak that accurately reflects the product's actual functionality and capacity.

As a vacuum cleaner, the H15 Mix is quite reliable. We're talking 23,000 Pa, approximately 75 minutes of use on a single charge, a rock-solid base that charges smoothly, and a charging time of approximately four hours. Nothing new under the sun, but certainly competitive. In addition, the vacuum cleaner and floor cleaner can be used from the same base, as you can "park" the various nozzles in small holders.

This is an ad:

If you need to wash the floor, this is also done by the book. There are a number of technologies that prevent hair from accumulating - where Dreame has called this "TangleCut 2.0" - there is "GapFree AI-DescendReach", a small robotic arm that prevents dust and dirt from being pushed forward as you roll over it, and in the base there is "ThermoTub", which means that it's cleaned with 100-degree hot water over the brush and dried at 90 degrees to prevent the build-up of dirt and mould.

However, you still encounter the same problem that all floor cleaners of this type run into. If you do not empty the dirty water after virtually every floor cleaning, mould develops relatively quickly in the tank itself. This is not surprising as it's damp, it's dirty, there are even food residues, and it's not always the most enjoyable task to remove mould from the filter and empty the rather unpleasant wash water because you washed the floor in a hurry and did not clean it immediately a week ago.

That said, the H15 Mix allows you to vacuum the floor first and then wash it without too much fuss, and that's primarily how it has been tested this time around, even though the floor cleaner technically also vacuums.

This is an ad:

Switching between the small car vacuum cleaner with a flexible hose, floor cleaner, and vacuum cleaner unit is a real joy, to say the least, and even though the price is high, around £800, I was actually surprised that you don't pay more, considering that a Dyson V15 Detect still costs around £480 on offer.

The Dreame H15 Mix really does manage to give you a compelling all-in-one kit that can do a bit of everything. The only real complaint, apart from increased maintenance, is that Dreame hasn't quite figured out how to design an aesthetically pleasing base that can house all the accessories they want to sell you. Yes, there is room for some, but a H15 Mix like this is a bit of a mess to unpack, store, and keep track of in practice, so perhaps some kind of enlarged base would take up more space, yes, but it would also help keep everything together.

That said, it's hard to argue against the functionality and reliability of this equipment, and Dreame continues to deliver in this regard.