Dream faces devastation in The Sandman: Season 2 - Volume 2

The first half of the second season of The Sandman is currently available to watch on Netflix. You can boot up the streaming service today and appreciate a bunch of episodes that we even recently reviewed and credited their weirdness and ability to simply blow your mind, even if they can be a bit much at times.

As for the second batch of episodes, the ones that will conclude this series' run on Netflix and end this adaptation, these will debut in a few weeks at the end of July on the 24th, and with that date almost here, Netflix has now presented a teaser of what's to come.

This second volume will see Dream facing his most demanding challenge to date, all as a divide in the Endless family pits the spirit of vengeance against Lord Morpheus, an action that threatens the Dreaming as a whole too.

Check out the teaser of what's to come soon below.