Dreadlands

Dreadlands gets a free demo on Steam

The turn-based strategy title can be played either solo, or co-op.

Fatshark, an indie publisher, has announced a demo for Dreadlands, which is now available on Steam. The turn-based strategy title was released earlier this year on March and by a glance on the Steam reviews, seems to need a fresh stream of players, indeed.

Here you can choose one of the three gangs in a shared dystopian world. That means, besides playing the game solo, you can also play co-op with other players or against them.

If you're a turn-based strategy fan, surely there's no harm in playing the demo.

