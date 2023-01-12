Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dread Templar

Dread Templar to leave Early Access later this month

The retro-inspired FPS will be officially debuting at the end of January.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Fulqrum Publishing and T19 Games has announced that Dread Templar will officially be leaving Early Access and will be debuting as a full game on PC later this month. Specifically, the game will be launching on January 26, 2023.

The full launch will include all prior Early Access content, but will also see the debut of two entire new episodes, each boasting five levels of content and a boss fight. There will also be new weapons to use, enemies to face, puzzles to crack, plus full localisation for English, French, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.

Ahead of the full launch, catch the full release date trailer below.

HQ
Dread Templar

Related texts



Loading next content