Dread Templar to leave Early Access later this month

Fulqrum Publishing and T19 Games has announced that Dread Templar will officially be leaving Early Access and will be debuting as a full game on PC later this month. Specifically, the game will be launching on January 26, 2023.

The full launch will include all prior Early Access content, but will also see the debut of two entire new episodes, each boasting five levels of content and a boss fight. There will also be new weapons to use, enemies to face, puzzles to crack, plus full localisation for English, French, German, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.

Ahead of the full launch, catch the full release date trailer below.