DrDisrespect's Deadrop game is shifting its update cycle

Midnight Society, the game development studio founded by DrDisrespect has announced that it will be shifting its patch and update cycle for its game, Deadrop heading into the future. The game will no longer get frequent, smaller updates that fans can check out and voice their opinions on, and will instead get larger, less frequent ones that are expected to add much more impactful content at a time.

As revealed by Guy "DrDisrepect" Beahm in a video on Twitter, we're told that this is part of an expansion effort now that the game's foundation has been constructed, and that these updates will now arrive on a tri-monthly basis.

As for what new additions will be coming in the next batch of "snapshot" updates, we're told that there will be armour and helmets that allow players to display facial animations, alongside consumable healing items, a new area, tactical throwable items, and more.

Midnight Society has not set a firm release date for this upcoming snapshot, but no doubt we'll be hearing more from DrDisrespect about it in the near future.