DRC government doubles soldiers' pay to fight to death as M23 rebels ravage Eastern Congo

The latest news on the Democratic Republic of Congo . As M23 rebels sweep through Eastern Congo, the government has taken a drastic step to shore up its beleaguered forces. On Friday, Congo has announced a doubling of salaries for its army and police.

This comes as the insurgents continue their rapid offensive, capturing major cities and displacing thousands. While the government frames this pay raise as a much-needed improvement for the military's well-being, many troops on the front lines remain sceptical.

Despite the promise of better pay, the real question remains whether this financial incentive will truly empower Congo's forces to stem the tide of rebel advances. For now, it remains to be seen if these increases will have any substantial impact on the ongoing conflict.