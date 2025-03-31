Dramatic MotoGP race in Austin brings more excitement after Marc Márquez crash

HQ

Right when MotoGP started to get predictable, the third race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, in the US, brought a plot twist that levels the field between the three contenders for the title: Marc Márquez, Álex Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia. It was a dramatic Grand Prix of the Americas, in which Marc Márquez, which had so far had a perfect record on sprint and races, crashing and withdrawing from the race.

The race started with a delay, as minutes before the race start, Marc opted to go to pit lane to change bikes, fitted with slick tyres. This "unprecedented circumstances", as explained by Mike Webb, race director, caused them to decided to delay the race start as a safety measure. When the race started, Marc took the lead as usual -he has won seven times in that circuit- but a crash in the ninth lap caused him to lose too many seconds, eventually retiring becuase his bike was missing the right foot peg due to the crash.

Pecco Bagnaia, knowing it was now or never if he wanted to remain in the championship, raced aggresively and it paid off for him, earning his first GP victory of 2025, leaving him just 12 points from the top... which is led by Álex Márquez, Marc's less successful brother, who leads the MotoGP championship for the first time in his life, thanks to three second places in a row.

After the Americas Grand Prix, Álex Márquez leads the table with 87 points, followed by Marc Márquez with 86 points and Francesco Bagnaia with 75 points. Next race will by in Qatar on April 11-13.