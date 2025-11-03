DRAM prices soar 172% this year, increases expected to continue into 2026

HQ

DRAM prices are reaching extraordinary highs, and while this might be due to mass industry demand, you can be sure this will be affecting consumers, too. Manufacturers are starting to report inventory shortages, as the demand for more memory from the AI sector continues to increase at a rapid rate.

As reported by DigiTimes and corroborated by Wccftech, Samsung, Micron, and SK hynix are restructuring production allocations. Samsung has halted contract pricing for DDR5 DRAM and it's expected that other companies will soon follow suit.

Prices for DRAM have risen by a shocking 172% this year alone, and this trend is expected to continue into 2026 as the demand shows no sign of slowing down. On consumer sites like Corsair and Adata, we see prices rising by 20-40% in the past few weeks alone. If you're selling DRAM, you're likely seeing your eyes replaced by big dollar signs, but if you're trying to buy a new PC or upgrade an old one with more DRAM, you might want to act before the prices truly spiral out of control.