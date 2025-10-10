Drake's lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us dismissed

HQ

The last spear has been thrown in the battle of Kendrick vs. Drake, and in a shocking manoeuvre Drake appears to have lodged the weapon in his own foot following a failed lawsuit attempt against Lamar and Universal Music Group.

In a 38-page order (via the BBC), Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that Lamar's lyrics could not be considered defamatory. "The artists' seven-track rap battle was a 'war of words' that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse," she wrote. "Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that Not Like Us imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff."

She noted that Drake even appeared to challenge Lamar to make such serious allegations in one of his own diss tracks. Rap beef has been known to draw out vitriol and serious accusations from both sides, but rarely have lyrics been brought into a court of law in this manner. As Drake effectively ran to the teacher after being subject to the world's loudest paedophilia accusation, it seems that he's found defeat both on stage and in the courtroom.

NFL

This is an ad: