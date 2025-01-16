Drake is officially suing UMG for Kendrick Lamar's diss track

HQ

Last year, it felt like rap took a trip back to the 90s and early 2000s, as we had a proper beef between two of the industry's leading figures. Also, J. Cole was there for a minute before deciding he didn't want to say anything mean about his friends.

Kendrick and Drake's beef came to an apparent end with Kendrick's Not Like Us, a track that proved so good that Drake simply didn't have a response, besides claiming that the song defamed him, with lyrics calling him a pedophile.

According to Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group - the label that represents both Kendrick and Drake - Not Like Us went beyond a rap beef and has had real-world consequences for the rapper.

"We have invested massively in [Drake's] music and our employees around the world have worked tirelessly for many years to help him achieve historic commercial and personal financial success," UMG said in a response (via The New York Times). "Throughout his career, Drake has intentionally and successfully used UMG to distribute his music and poetry to engage in conventionally outrageous back-and-forth 'rap battles' to express his feelings about other artists. He now seeks to weaponize the legal process to silence an artist's creative expression and to seek damages from UMG for distributing that artist's music."

Universal is perfectly willing to fight the case, and so perhaps we'll see both artists heading to the court room rather than a recording booth soon.

