Drake Hollow gets a July release date

The Flame in the Flood was the debut game from The Molasses Flood, and we very much enjoyed the engaging and thoughtful roguelike adventure that was crafted by the former Irrational devs, and thus we're excited to see what the team is going to do next. Happily for us, we don't have too long to wait.

That's because the studio's next outing, Drake Hollow, is set to land on July 17, at which time the game will land on PC and Xbox One. If you want to know a little more about the game (which has you helping a race of vegetable folk called Drakes and protecting them across a number of seasonally-themed sandbox locations), last year's announcement trailer and some screens attached below for your viewing pleasure.