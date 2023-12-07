Dragunov kicks butt in new Tekken 8 trailer

HQ

Sergei Dragunov was originally introduced in Tekken 5 and has been a staple in the series ever since, combining good range with plenty of power. As you might expect, he is also a part of the starting line-up in Tekken 8, and he is the latest character to get a proper introduction in a new video.

Check out what he has to offer in the latest Tekken, whewre we also get some glimpses of his handy air-juggles and special attacks. Tekken 8 launches on January 26 for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.