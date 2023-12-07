Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tekken 8

Dragunov kicks butt in new Tekken 8 trailer

Bandai Namco keeps introducing the fighters, and now the time has come for "The White Angel of Death".

Sergei Dragunov was originally introduced in Tekken 5 and has been a staple in the series ever since, combining good range with plenty of power. As you might expect, he is also a part of the starting line-up in Tekken 8, and he is the latest character to get a proper introduction in a new video.

Check out what he has to offer in the latest Tekken, whewre we also get some glimpses of his handy air-juggles and special attacks. Tekken 8 launches on January 26 for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Tekken 8

