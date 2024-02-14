Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch with uncapped frame rate

HQ

Recently, we reported that Dragon's Dogma 2 may have been leaning towards running at 30fps on consoles. However, as a tweet from game director Hideaki Itsuno has shown, that is false and the action-RPG will instead run with an uncapped frame rate.

This is great for PC players, but those on console might wonder how optimised the game is. It's unlikely that Capcom would opt for an uncapped frame rate unless the performance was good on console, but we'll only really be able to tell for ourselves upon release.

Dragon's Dogma 2 launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on the 22nd of March.