Dragon's Dogma 2 update introduces Casual Mode

Dragon's Dogma 2 has just got a massive update, and alongside changes to Portcrystal locations, new Pawn idle animations, Vocation adjustments, and plenty more, the big highlight here is Casual Mode.

If you've been put off by the difficulty of Dragon's Dogma 2, then perhaps Casual Mode is for you. The game's enemies don't necessarily become easier in this mode, but the world around you will be a lot kinder. The list of features for Casual Mode are as follows:



Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn.



Reduced price of Ferrystones.



More difficult for weight carried to become "Heavy" or "Very Heavy."



Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle.



Loss gauge will not increase when selecting "Load from Last Save" after the Arisen dies.



Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a "devastating calamity" occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage.



You can switch to Casual Mode mid-game, but it's worth noting that once you switch, you can't then go back to Normal Mode, which could lock you out of some achievements. Read more about everything in the new patch here.