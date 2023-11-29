Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer promises extraordinary combat and dramatic story

Everything seems to have gotten bigger and better the last 11 years.

HQ

Capcom didn't get to reveal the game's launch date on their own terms, but they did at least give us one thing that hadn't leaked in last night's Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase.

Because the trailer below managed to remain under wraps until it was supposed to be unveiled, and that's definitely a great thing. Dragon's Dogma 2's so-called main trailer shows how the RE Engine, modern technology and some other improvements take the first game's already beloved combat to another level both in terms of scale, spectacle and possibilities. We're also treated to some lore that seems just as crazy as the one from 2012, so I suspect fans of the original are very hyped for the 22nd of March.

HQ
Dragon's Dogma 2

