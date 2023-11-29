Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer promises extraordinary combat and dramatic story

HQ

Capcom didn't get to reveal the game's launch date on their own terms, but they did at least give us one thing that hadn't leaked in last night's Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase.

Because the trailer below managed to remain under wraps until it was supposed to be unveiled, and that's definitely a great thing. Dragon's Dogma 2's so-called main trailer shows how the RE Engine, modern technology and some other improvements take the first game's already beloved combat to another level both in terms of scale, spectacle and possibilities. We're also treated to some lore that seems just as crazy as the one from 2012, so I suspect fans of the original are very hyped for the 22nd of March.