Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 sold three million copies in just two months

Capcom is very pleased with the continued player support for the RPG.

Although marred by controversy on launch day, both gamers and Capcom have continued to travel and thrive in the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. The sequel has been hugely well received, and even today remains a strong contender for Game of the Year. And Capcom has every reason to keep celebrating.

There have been many who have embarked on the mission as Arisen over the past two months. According to Capcom, more than three million players have lived (or are still living) adventures in Dragon's Dogma 2, and if some rumours are confirmed, we will have an expansion in the future.

Dragon's Dogma 2

