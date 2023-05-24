Dragon's Dogma 2 shows off first trailer

HQ

At the PlayStation Showcase we got our first proper look at Dragon's Dogma 2. In a blast of cinematic footage, we didn't get many gameplay details, but for fans of the original game, this is certainly going to be enough to get you hype.

With a great graphical upgrade, and a few looks at some impressive combat, it looks like Dragon's Dogma 2 is going to be a return to form if everything goes well.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a release date or a window for Dragon's Dogma 2, but with the hype train kicking into gear now, hopefully we'll be getting more details soon. Check out more info on the PS Blog.