Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 shows off first trailer

Could this give the FromSoftware games a run for their money?

At the PlayStation Showcase we got our first proper look at Dragon's Dogma 2. In a blast of cinematic footage, we didn't get many gameplay details, but for fans of the original game, this is certainly going to be enough to get you hype.

With a great graphical upgrade, and a few looks at some impressive combat, it looks like Dragon's Dogma 2 is going to be a return to form if everything goes well.

Unfortunately, we didn't get a release date or a window for Dragon's Dogma 2, but with the hype train kicking into gear now, hopefully we'll be getting more details soon. Check out more info on the PS Blog.

Dragon's Dogma 2

