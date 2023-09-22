Dragon's Dogma 2 shows off 9 minutes of gameplay

HQ

We might not even have a release date for Dragon's Dogma 2 yet, but already it's looking promising. At Tokyo Game Show, Capcom showed off nine minutes of gameplay, with the game's director Hideaki Itsuno going over what we're seeing.

Dragon's Dogma 2 showed off its four starting classes AKA its base vocations. These are the Fighter, Archer, Thief, and Mage. You can sort of mix and match these vocations in advanced vocations, such as the Mystic Spearhand and Magick Archer. From the look of it, each class remains grounded, and has a similar feel to the original game.

We also got to see some combat and exploration. With the game map being four times as big as the original, it seems exploration is going to have much more of a priority this time around. Check out the deep dive below and let us know what you think.