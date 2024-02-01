Dragon's Dogma 2 shown in beautiful trailer

HQ

Capcom made a short guest appearance during Sony's event this evening, and they did it to show off their upcoming action role-playing game Dragon's Dogma 2. The game has been awaited for a long time, and now it's finally only a few months away before we get to climb dragons and slay trolls again.

The trailer that was shown focused a lot on the more action-packed parts of the adventure, and in addition to several different monsters, we got to see various combat techniques that can be used when we face these beasts in the future. Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on March 22 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and you can check out the trailer below.