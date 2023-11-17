Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to launch in March

HQ

Earlier this year, Capcom revealed that they are going to launch a big AAA game in the first quarter of 2024. Many hoped and believed this would be a sequel to Monster Hunter: World, while others speculated that it was Dragon's Dogma 2. The latter got more confident when the Japanese publisher revealed an upcoming showcase for the monster-climbing game, and now we have further proof.

Pan European Game Information, better known as PEGI, has rated the game and the description does as usual include a release date. This means that it's all but officially confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch on the 22nd of March, 2024, so expect an official announcement about this along with a lot of gameplay on the 28th of November.