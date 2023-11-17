Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to launch in March

PEGI has revealed Capcom's upcoming surprise.

Earlier this year, Capcom revealed that they are going to launch a big AAA game in the first quarter of 2024. Many hoped and believed this would be a sequel to Monster Hunter: World, while others speculated that it was Dragon's Dogma 2. The latter got more confident when the Japanese publisher revealed an upcoming showcase for the monster-climbing game, and now we have further proof.

Pan European Game Information, better known as PEGI, has rated the game and the description does as usual include a release date. This means that it's all but officially confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch on the 22nd of March, 2024, so expect an official announcement about this along with a lot of gameplay on the 28th of November.

Dragon's Dogma 2

