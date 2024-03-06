Dragon's Dogma 2 is expected to run at roughly 30 frames per second

HQ

Dragon's Dogma 2 is undoubtedly one of the hottest upcoming games for RPG-fans and a title gamers have been asking for ever since the first game was released in 2012 (for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 - just to visualize how old this game is). After all this waiting, it's finally time for the sequel on March 22, and yesterday a whole lot of information about this adventure was revealed.

This includes director Hideaki Itsuno being interviewed by Game Informer, where he explained that Dragon's Dogma 2 runs at an uncapped framerate. But we assume several of you will be disappointed regardless, as this still means it's running at roughly 30 frames per second:

"The game has an uncapped framerate. We're aiming to go at around or higher than 30 FPS. That is for consoles as well. There are some functions that you can turn on and off, but there aren't multiple sets of options that you can change at once. But yeah, the frame rate will come uncapped for all consoles"

So you can try to tweak it all you want, but there aren't a whole lot of setting to tamper with, and in the end it'll still run at a frame rate that frankly belongs in the last generation. We're still sure it'll be a great game though, or how important is the frame rate to you?