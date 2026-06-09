Dragon's Dogma 2 is coming to Switch 2 in the expanded Dark Arisen edition

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During the ongoing Nintendo Direct, it was just revealed that Capcom is finally bringing Dragon's Dogma 2 to a Nintendo device, specifically the Switch 2. This is happening as part of an expanded edition of the RPG which includes new content, a full bundle called Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen.

The launch date is set for October 9, seemingly when the Dark Arisen-specific content will also come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S too.

As for what this new batch of content adds, we're told it takes the adventure to the land of Norgan, a snowy and dangerous realm populated by new enemies and challenges to overcome. We're also told that Norgan introduces an appraisal mechanic, where players can find items, have them appraised, and ultimately discover new weapons, armour, skills, and more.

With all of this in mind, will you be returning to Dragon's Dogma 2 later this year, perhaps even on Nintendo Switch 2?