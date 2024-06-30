Dragon's Dogma 2 introduces console graphics options

HQ

A new update for Capcom's sprawling fantasy RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 has arrived, and console players are in for a visual treat, as you'll now be able to fiddle with some graphics options in the game.

As outlined in the website post explaining everything coming in the update, players on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 will be able to change their graphics settings from high to low, and can adjust their output, turning 120Hz on or off.

If you have high graphics settings on, frame rates might be lower in populated places than if you have settings on low, but frame rates should be improved across the board. Elsewhere in the update, we can also see plenty of bug fixes, and changes to your storage.