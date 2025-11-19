Dragon's Dogma 2 hits four-million sold copies milestone

HQ

Capcom is seeing great success as of late with many of its biggest franchise, with Resident Evil proving to be the titan of the bunch as expected, but with Monster Hunter thriving as well, Devil May Cry seeing recent surges, Street Fighter continuing to chug along happily, and Dragon's Dogma even continuing to find an audience.

Talking about the latter game, we bring this up because Capcom recently confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 has now surpassed four-million sold copies. The milestone was reached back on November 5, with Capcom confirming as much in a social media post that explains the following.

"Thank you to the 4 million Arisen around the world! We're grateful to share the immersive fantasy world of Dragon's Dogma 2 with you all, where freedom and adventure await."

This additional million has been achieved since mid-2024, as back in late May 2025 it was stated that three million copies of the game have been shifted, a feat that occurred just a few months after its arrival.

