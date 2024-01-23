Dragon's Dogma 2 has a good reason for limiting fast travel

HQ

Even in vast, open games that have plenty to do in between story missions, a lot of us are guilty of taking the fast travel options available to us to avoid a lengthy journey across barren plains or even through a populated city.

However, in Dragon's Dogma 2, we won't have as many chances to fast travel. In an interview with IGN, the game's director Hideaki Itsuno spoke a bit about how he's hoping to create a world worth travelling through in this new RPG.

"Travel is boring? That's not true. It's only an issue because your game is boring. All you have to do is make travel fun," he said. "That's why you place things in the right location for players to discover, or come up with enemy appearance methods that create different experiences each time, or force players into blind situations where they don't know whether it's safe or not ten meters in front of them."

"We've put a lot of work into designing a game where you can stumble across someone and something will happen, so while it's fine if it does have fast travel," he added. "We decided to design the kind of map where players will make the decision for themselves to travel by bike or on foot in order to enjoy the journey."

Even if you do fast travel via the Oxcarts available in the game, you'll only be able to go on specific routes, and even then your journey may get interrupted. Goblins, griffins, and more can stop your journey, making the world feel more alive even if you can't be bothered walking around yourself.